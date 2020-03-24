Man Group plc Acquires 89,047 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.50% of CDW worth $102,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded up $4.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.55. 30,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,016. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

