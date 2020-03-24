Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.00% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $75,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 198,324 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 453.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

SPR stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 783,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $94.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

