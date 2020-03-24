Man Group plc Boosts Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 0.7% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Man Group plc owned about 0.41% of Biogen worth $210,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.17.

BIIB traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $272.60. 102,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,836. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

