Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,521 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $135,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.28.

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.06. 1,438,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.03. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

