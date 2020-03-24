Man Group plc Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.52% of AutoZone worth $146,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in AutoZone by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 147,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.29.

Shares of AZO traded up $82.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $805.37. 101,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,017.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

