Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Man Group plc raised its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 168,650 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Raytheon worth $105,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 140,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $10.09 on Tuesday, hitting $125.64. 1,108,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

