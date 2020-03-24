Man Group plc Boosts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Man Group plc raised its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,538 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.22% of SYSCO worth $94,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SYSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in SYSCO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYSCO stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. 3,484,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.41.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

