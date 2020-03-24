Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.63% of Keysight Technologies worth $126,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $83.48. 429,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.