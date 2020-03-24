Man Group plc Buys 161,639 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Man Group plc grew its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,639 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.5% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.30% of HCA Healthcare worth $148,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA traded up $6.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. 1,512,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,914. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.