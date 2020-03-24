Man Group plc Buys 328,234 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,234 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.62% of Hologic worth $84,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $716,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240,985 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,498,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,432,000 after purchasing an additional 785,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,907,000 after purchasing an additional 847,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,232,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,551,000 after purchasing an additional 459,772 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 71,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.