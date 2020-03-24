Man Group plc Buys 3,379,660 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 762.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379,660 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.26% of HP worth $78,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in HP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 10.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 12.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

HP stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 3,915,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,155,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

