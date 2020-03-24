Man Group plc Buys 86,535 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,535 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.38% of Tyson Foods worth $127,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,196 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,810,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. 2,021,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.