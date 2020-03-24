Man Group plc Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 19,728,056 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.31% of NXP Semiconductors worth $110,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.88. 1,111,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

