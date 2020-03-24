Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,059 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.76% of Qorvo worth $102,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,974,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after acquiring an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,773,000 after acquiring an additional 143,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,448,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

QRVO stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 695,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

