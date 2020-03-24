Man Group plc Grows Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Man Group plc raised its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990,115 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 1.31% of Vistra Energy worth $146,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,062 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,274,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,754,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VST traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

