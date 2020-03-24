Man Group plc Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.84% of FactSet Research Systems worth $85,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 180,228 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,246,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

