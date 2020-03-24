Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 323,949 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.38% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $90,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,826,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

