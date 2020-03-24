Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,122 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $147,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.46. The stock had a trading volume of 581,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,121,366. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

