Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 77,737 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.81% of Waters worth $121,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $10.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.97. 7,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

