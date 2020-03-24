Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,254 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.7% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.47% of Lam Research worth $198,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $22.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.19. 60,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,239. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

