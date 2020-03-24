Man Group plc Has $122.46 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $122,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

