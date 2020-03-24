Man Group plc Has $133.22 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,812,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.30% of Exelon worth $133,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. 447,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

