Man Group plc Has $136.78 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 502,571 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $136,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.81. 6,590,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,876,602. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.