Man Group plc Has $152.85 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,232,813 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,001 shares during the period. eBay comprises 0.5% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Man Group plc owned 0.53% of eBay worth $152,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in eBay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,394,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

