Man Group plc Has $161.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,800 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 0.5% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Man Group plc owned about 1.39% of Ally Financial worth $161,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Ally Financial stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. 429,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.