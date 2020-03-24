Man Group plc Has $177.90 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $177,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $62.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,119.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $736.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,357.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

