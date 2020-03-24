Man Group plc Has $188.92 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,627 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Man Group plc owned 0.97% of Cadence Design Systems worth $188,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $3,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,828,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,446 shares of company stock valued at $21,471,837 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

CDNS stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.39. 679,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,095. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

