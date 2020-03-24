Man Group plc Has $277.47 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,608 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 0.9% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $277,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,102 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,548,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,260 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 332,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,084,056. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

