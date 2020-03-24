Man Group plc Has $302.17 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 235,725 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $302,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,497,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,207,080,000 after buying an additional 550,928 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,466,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,379,717,000 after buying an additional 492,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,062,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,886,241,000 after buying an additional 725,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $10.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.20. 7,888,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,586,368. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $438.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

