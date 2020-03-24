Man Group plc Has $341.67 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $341,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 210,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after acquiring an additional 32,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.14. 3,725,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,432,003. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

