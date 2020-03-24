Man Group plc Has $77.10 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,917 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of Suncor Energy worth $77,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 72,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

SU stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 6,001,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,751,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.