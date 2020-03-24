Man Group plc Has $82.76 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,840,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,503 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.87% of Vipshop worth $82,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,546 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vipshop by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,476,000 after purchasing an additional 936,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vipshop by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,337 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,129,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 58,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 269,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,034,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

