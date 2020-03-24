Man Group plc Has $85.22 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51,375 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $85,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.42.

AMZN traded up $20.84 on Tuesday, reaching $1,923.67. 2,706,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The company has a market cap of $958.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,970.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1,842.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

