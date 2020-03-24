Man Group plc Has $87.61 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,642 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.84% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $87,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.67. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

