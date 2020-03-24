Man Group plc Has $91.09 Million Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Man Group plc grew its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,917 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of AON worth $91,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $11.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.71. 51,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

