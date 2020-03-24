Man Group plc Has $91.50 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Man Group plc grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.48% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $91,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $11.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.08. 53,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,724. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $80.13 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

