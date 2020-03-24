Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Man Group plc grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034,410 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.26% of PulteGroup worth $131,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PHM traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,301. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

