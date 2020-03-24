Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,994 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.67% of Allison Transmission worth $96,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 13,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.