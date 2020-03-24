Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Man Group plc cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.7% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Man Group plc owned about 0.27% of Morgan Stanley worth $222,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after buying an additional 761,119 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after buying an additional 80,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 866,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,366,564. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.