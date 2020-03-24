Man Group plc Purchases 541,329 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,329 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.7% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.33% of Intuit worth $226,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $19.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.44. The stock had a trading volume of 66,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,375. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.84.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

