Man Group plc Purchases 670,089 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Man Group plc grew its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 129.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186,330 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 670,089 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of EOG Resources worth $99,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 84,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NYSE EOG traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,133. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

