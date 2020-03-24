Man Group plc Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Man Group plc grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 809.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,585,403 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 0.6% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.32% of Applied Materials worth $177,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,863,611. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

