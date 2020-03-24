Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,885 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.83% of United Rentals worth $103,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI traded up $12.13 on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

