Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 530,432 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 0.5% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Nike worth $159,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nike by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 483,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after buying an additional 298,833 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 206,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.34.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $5.84 on Tuesday, hitting $68.64. 6,357,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,288,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

