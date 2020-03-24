Man Group plc Sells 136,697 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 136,697 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $132,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 192,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

MDT stock traded up $6.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.