Man Group plc Sells 153,959 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,959 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Man Group plc owned 1.24% of Ameriprise Financial worth $269,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $9.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 296,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

