Man Group plc Sells 167,586 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,586 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.67% of Assured Guaranty worth $78,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 26,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $501,564.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 545,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,793.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,721 shares of company stock worth $1,468,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGO. ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.