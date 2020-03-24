Man Group plc Sells 192,524 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192,524 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $78,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.45.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.42. 2,054,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,867,742. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.