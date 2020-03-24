Man Group plc Sells 219,035 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219,035 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.09% of Athene worth $94,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Athene by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 502,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 84,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

