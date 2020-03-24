Man Group plc Sells 344,981 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 344,981 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 0.7% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Man Group plc owned 0.57% of Allstate worth $206,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 437,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after buying an additional 190,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allstate by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.22. 37,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,018. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

